FormFactor, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.24 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NASDAQ:FORM)

FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson reduced their FY2021 earnings estimates for FormFactor in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 29th. DA Davidson analyst T. Diffely now expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $1.24 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.31. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for FormFactor’s FY2022 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. FormFactor had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 10.63%.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on FORM. CL King began coverage on FormFactor in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of FormFactor in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.00.

NASDAQ FORM opened at $37.26 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.89 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. FormFactor has a 1-year low of $22.37 and a 1-year high of $52.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.06.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in FormFactor by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 97,495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,398,000 after buying an additional 39,127 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of FormFactor in the 1st quarter worth about $2,083,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of FormFactor in the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of FormFactor by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 215,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,719,000 after acquiring an additional 2,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its holdings in FormFactor by 92.6% in the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 389,902 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,588,000 after buying an additional 187,410 shares during the last quarter. 90.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.83, for a total transaction of $895,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 372,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,347,427.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sheri Rhodes sold 3,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $122,440.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,107 shares in the company, valued at $314,191.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,559 shares of company stock worth $1,538,737. 0.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FormFactor, Inc engages in the provision of test and measurement solutions. It operates through the following segments: Probe Cards and Systems. The Probe Cards segment consists of technologies and product architectures, including micro-electromechanical systems technologies. The Systems segment comprises of analytical probe solutions for on-wafer probing, board test, and package test.

