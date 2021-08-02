Formula One Group (OTCMKTS:FWONB) Reaches New 12-Month High at $52.00

Formula One Group (OTCMKTS:FWONB)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $52.00 and last traded at $52.00, with a volume of 10 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.00.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.31 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Formula One Group (OTCMKTS:FWONB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. Formula One Group had a negative net margin of 23.25% and a negative return on equity of 1.46%. The firm had revenue of $180.00 million for the quarter.

Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company was founded in 1950 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

