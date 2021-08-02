Fortescue Metals Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Fortescue Metals Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FSUGY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Fortescue Metals Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortescue Metals Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Fortescue Metals Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Fortescue Metals Group to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday.

Shares of Fortescue Metals Group stock traded down $0.94 on Monday, reaching $35.89. 24,890 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,660. Fortescue Metals Group has a one year low of $22.00 and a one year high of $41.35. The firm has a market cap of $55.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.73.

Fortescue Metals Group Limited engages in the exploration, development, production, processing, and sale of iron ore in Australia, China, and internationally. It also explores for copper and gold deposits. The company owns and operates the Chichester Hub that includes the Cloudbreak and Christmas Creek mines located in the Chichester ranges; and the Solomon Hub comprising the Firetail and Kings Valley mines located in the Hamersley ranges of Pilbara, Western Australia.

