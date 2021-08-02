Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.80.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Fortis in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Fortis from C$57.00 to C$56.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fortis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Bank of America lowered Fortis from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Fortis from C$61.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

FTS stock opened at $45.34 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.36 billion, a PE ratio of 22.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.65. Fortis has a 1-year low of $38.49 and a 1-year high of $47.02.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 13.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fortis will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $0.4059 dividend. This is a boost from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.58%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Fortis by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,772,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $907,148,000 after acquiring an additional 719,468 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its position in Fortis by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 13,041,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $565,875,000 after purchasing an additional 4,140,396 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in Fortis by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 6,120,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $265,032,000 after purchasing an additional 520,893 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Fortis by 80.2% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,637,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $244,406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,508,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Fortis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $191,047,000. Institutional investors own 46.59% of the company’s stock.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 433,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 98,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,233 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

