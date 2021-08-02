Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) Short Interest Update

Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,010,000 shares, a decline of 17.2% from the June 30th total of 1,220,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 702,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FBIO. Zacks Investment Research cut Fortress Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Fortress Biotech from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Fortress Biotech from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Fortress Biotech presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.63.

NASDAQ:FBIO traded up $0.05 on Monday, hitting $3.16. The stock had a trading volume of 10,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,204,368. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 5.87 and a current ratio of 5.91. Fortress Biotech has a 1 year low of $2.12 and a 1 year high of $6.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.59.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $11.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.51 million. Fortress Biotech had a negative net margin of 97.09% and a negative return on equity of 23.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortress Biotech will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Fortress Biotech by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 263,501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 4,444 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Fortress Biotech by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,971 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 5,820 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Fortress Biotech by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 163,519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 6,737 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Fortress Biotech by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 35,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Fortress Biotech by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 47,393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 9,058 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.11% of the company’s stock.

About Fortress Biotech

Fortress Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Ximino capsules to treat only inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate to severe acne vulgaris; Targadox for severe acne; Exelderm cream for ringworm and jock itch symptoms; Ceracade for dry skin conditions; Luxamend for dressing and managing wounds; and Accutane capsules for severe recalcitrant nodular acne.

