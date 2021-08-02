Fountain (FTN) Market Cap Tops $827,096.84

Fountain (CURRENCY:FTN) traded 18.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. One Fountain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0093 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Fountain has a total market cap of $827,096.84 and approximately $8,644.00 worth of Fountain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Fountain has traded 18% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Fountain alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002576 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.11 or 0.00059521 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002692 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00014874 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002579 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $319.82 or 0.00823741 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00005502 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.46 or 0.00091338 BTC.

Fountain Profile

Fountain is a coin. Fountain’s total supply is 2,208,919,511 coins and its circulating supply is 88,674,658 coins. The official message board for Fountain is medium.com/@FountainHub . The official website for Fountain is fountainhub.com . Fountain’s official Twitter account is @fountainhub and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fountain is a block-chained content ecosystem based on Proof of Contribution. Through a set of clear proof of contribution rules, blockchain technology is used to record the contributions of all participants. After accurate calculation, tokens are awarded to all participants. This will effectively motivate people to participate deeply in a content community application and the entire ecosystem, contributing to their strength. The core concept of Fountain stems from the problems of traditional Internet content community applications: users of content community applications have made great contributions to the community, but they have not been able to obtain effective contribution credits and rewards. “

Fountain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fountain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fountain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fountain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fountain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.