Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky cut its holdings in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,596 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned about 0.05% of Fox Factory worth $2,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 20.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 533,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,306,000 after acquiring an additional 91,213 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 74.9% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 10,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 4,560 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fox Factory during the fourth quarter worth about $265,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 19,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,043,000 after acquiring an additional 3,105 shares during the period.

In other news, insider Richard T. Winters sold 3,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.97, for a total value of $510,316.21. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FOXF opened at $161.54 on Monday. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $69.95 and a 12-month high of $166.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.29, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.72.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $281.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.74 million. Fox Factory had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The company’s revenue was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FOXF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $140.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 price objective on shares of Fox Factory in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $140.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.80.

Fox Factory Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

