Fractal Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.51 Million (FCL)

Fractal (CURRENCY:FCL) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. Over the last seven days, Fractal has traded 46.7% higher against the US dollar. Fractal has a total market cap of $3.69 million and approximately $1.51 million worth of Fractal was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fractal coin can now be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00000573 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Fractal

Fractal’s total supply is 465,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,595,271 coins. Fractal’s official Twitter account is @fractalprtcl

Fractal Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fractal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fractal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fractal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

