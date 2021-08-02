Frank C. Kulaszewicz Sells 2,764 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Stock

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 2,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.20, for a total transaction of $840,808.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE:ROK traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $307.31. The stock had a trading volume of 691,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 712,504. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $206.57 and a 12 month high of $310.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $284.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.37.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.22. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 53.06%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is 55.73%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROK. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 191.1% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 6,850.0% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. 75.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $313.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $286.00 price target on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $275.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Rockwell Automation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $282.23.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

Read More: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.