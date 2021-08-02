Franklin Exponential Data ETF (BATS:XDAT) Trading Up 0.2%

Franklin Exponential Data ETF (BATS:XDAT) shares shot up 0.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $29.46 and last traded at $27.66. 2,126 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $27.59.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.38.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Franklin Exponential Data ETF stock. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Exponential Data ETF (BATS:XDAT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,000.

