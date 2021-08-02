Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Stock Holdings Lifted by Insight Folios Inc

Insight Folios Inc boosted its position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 175,929 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,754 shares during the period. Franklin Resources accounts for 3.3% of Insight Folios Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Insight Folios Inc’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $5,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HRT Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 39.4% in the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 94,269 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,790,000 after purchasing an additional 26,628 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 140.8% during the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 43,278 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 25,309 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its stake in Franklin Resources by 7.0% in the first quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 79,111 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,342,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 43.1% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,889 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $914,000 after buying an additional 9,307 shares during the period. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,450 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BEN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.18.

In other news, CAO Gwen L. Shaneyfelt sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total transaction of $166,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total value of $81,384.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 23.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BEN traded up $0.62 during trading on Monday, hitting $30.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,190,743. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $17.97 and a one year high of $35.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $15.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.20.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The closed-end fund reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 15.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.91%.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

