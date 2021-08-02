Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) Shares Down 3.6%

Shares of Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) fell 3.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.65 and last traded at $2.65. 12,295 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,210,931 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.75.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Frank’s International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Get Frank's International alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.10.

Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $94.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.28 million. Frank’s International had a negative net margin of 26.02% and a negative return on equity of 11.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Frank’s International will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Frank’s International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Frank’s International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Frank’s International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Frank’s International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Frank’s International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.25% of the company’s stock.

About Frank’s International (NYSE:FI)

Frank's International N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides various engineered tubular services for the oil and gas exploration and production, and oilfield services companies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Tubular Running Services, Tubulars, and Cementing Equipment.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Frank's International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frank's International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.