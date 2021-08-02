Frax Reaches Market Capitalization of $258.72 Million (FRAX)

Frax (CURRENCY:FRAX) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 2nd. Frax has a total market cap of $258.72 million and $9.27 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Frax has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Frax coin can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00002547 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002560 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001878 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.99 or 0.00046044 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.21 or 0.00102893 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $54.31 or 0.00138972 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,256.00 or 1.00454392 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002640 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $333.89 or 0.00854414 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Frax

Frax’s genesis date was December 16th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 259,957,626 coins. The official website for Frax is frax.finance/#welcome . Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance. “

Buying and Selling Frax

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax directly using US dollars.

