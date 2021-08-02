Frax Share Reaches Market Cap of $50.23 Million (FXS)

Frax Share (CURRENCY:FXS) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 2nd. Over the last seven days, Frax Share has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. One Frax Share coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.10 or 0.00007947 BTC on exchanges. Frax Share has a market cap of $50.23 million and approximately $12.00 million worth of Frax Share was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Frax Share alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002565 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001865 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.15 or 0.00046545 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.06 or 0.00100165 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54.65 or 0.00140144 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,981.30 or 0.99959318 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $331.38 or 0.00849757 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Frax Share Profile

Frax Share’s genesis date was December 16th, 2020. Frax Share’s total supply is 99,899,045 coins and its circulating supply is 16,209,405 coins. Frax Share’s official website is frax.finance/#welcome . Frax Share’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Frax Share token (FXS) is the non-stable, value-accrual token in the Frax protocol. It is meant to be volatile and hold rights to governance and all excess collateral of the system. “

Frax Share Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax Share directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Frax Share should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Frax Share using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Frax Share Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Frax Share and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.