Frontier Price Tops $0.72 (FRONT)

Frontier (CURRENCY:FRONT) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 2nd. One Frontier coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.72 or 0.00001844 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Frontier has traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Frontier has a total market cap of $32.35 million and approximately $17.50 million worth of Frontier was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About Frontier

Frontier (CRYPTO:FRONT) is a coin. It was first traded on September 11th, 2020. Frontier’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,125,000 coins. Frontier’s official Twitter account is @FrontierDotXYZ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Frontier is medium.com/@Frontierwallet . The official website for Frontier is frontier.xyz

According to CryptoCompare, “Frontier is a chain-agnostic DeFi aggregation layer. To date, it has added support for DeFi on Ethereum, Binance Chain, BandChain, Kava, and Harmony. Via StaFi Protocol, it will enter into the Polkadot ecosystem, and it will now put efforts towards Serum. “

Buying and Selling Frontier

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frontier directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Frontier should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Frontier using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

