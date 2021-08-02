FS KKR Capital (FSK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 9th. Analysts expect FS KKR Capital to post earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $151.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.03 million. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 81.34% and a return on equity of 10.53%. On average, analysts expect FS KKR Capital to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of FS KKR Capital stock opened at $20.99 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.74. FS KKR Capital has a fifty-two week low of $14.22 and a fifty-two week high of $23.41.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.27%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FSK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FS KKR Capital from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. TheStreet raised shares of FS KKR Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. FS KKR Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.86.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

