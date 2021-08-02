FSBT API Token Price Up 105.4% Over Last 7 Days (FSBT)

FSBT API Token (CURRENCY:FSBT) traded 8.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. During the last week, FSBT API Token has traded up 105.4% against the US dollar. One FSBT API Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0888 or 0.00000229 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. FSBT API Token has a total market cap of $311,557.08 and $26,929.00 worth of FSBT API Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get FSBT API Token alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002583 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.28 or 0.00060125 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002664 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00014812 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002585 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $312.29 or 0.00806393 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.76 or 0.00094909 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.82 or 0.00040841 BTC.

FSBT API Token Profile

FSBT API Token (FSBT) is a coin. It was first traded on November 16th, 2017. FSBT API Token’s total supply is 3,699,483 coins and its circulating supply is 3,509,535 coins. The Reddit community for FSBT API Token is /r/FortySevenBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for FSBT API Token is www.fortyseven.io . FSBT API Token’s official Twitter account is @47foundation . FSBT API Token’s official message board is medium.com/fortysevenblog

According to CryptoCompare, “Forty Seven Bank is a financial technology start-up aiming to provide high quality, secure and user-friendly banking services for individual and institutional consumers, which will be fully recognised by the financial authorities and compliant with regulatory framework. FSBT is an ERC20 token based on Ethereum. It's used within the platform and gives its holders several benefits, making them top priority customers of the bank according to loyalty program and will get loyalty rewards on yearly basis based on performance of the bank. “

FSBT API Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FSBT API Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FSBT API Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FSBT API Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FSBT API Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FSBT API Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.