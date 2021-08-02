FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:FMAR) Shares Up 0.1%

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:FMAR)’s share price shot up 0.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $31.94 and last traded at $31.93. 1,826 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 26,588 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.90.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.59.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 103,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,272,000 after acquiring an additional 17,484 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March in the 2nd quarter valued at $329,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March in the 2nd quarter valued at $433,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March in the 1st quarter valued at $2,299,000. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March in the 1st quarter valued at $2,013,000.

Featured Story: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - March Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - March and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.