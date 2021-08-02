FTX Token (FTT) 24 Hour Volume Hits $123.28 Million

FTX Token (CURRENCY:FTT) traded up 7.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. One FTX Token coin can now be bought for approximately $37.45 or 0.00095935 BTC on major exchanges. FTX Token has a total market capitalization of $3.53 billion and approximately $123.28 million worth of FTX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, FTX Token has traded up 29.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002562 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.84 or 0.00061066 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002669 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00014833 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002565 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $317.26 or 0.00812775 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.86 or 0.00040643 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001751 BTC.

FTX Token Profile

FTT is a coin. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2017. FTX Token’s total supply is 345,219,294 coins and its circulating supply is 94,346,958 coins. FTX Token’s official Twitter account is @FTX_official . The official website for FTX Token is ftx.com . FTX Token’s official message board is medium.com/@ftx

According to CryptoCompare, “FTX is a cryptocurrency derivatives exchange built by traders, for traders. It strives to build a platform powerful enough for professional trading firms and intuitive enough for first-time users. FTX Token (FTT) is the backbone of the FTX ecosystem. It has been carefully designed with incentive schemes to increase network effects and demand for FTT, and to decrease its circulating supply. “

Buying and Selling FTX Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FTX Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FTX Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FTX Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

