Fuchs Petrolub (ETR:FPE3) Trading Up 2.8%

Fuchs Petrolub SE (ETR:FPE3) was up 2.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as €43.54 ($51.22) and last traded at €43.20 ($50.82). Approximately 140,836 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at €42.02 ($49.44).

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €41.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.29.

About Fuchs Petrolub (ETR:FPE3)

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; service fluids and dry coating products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, hydraulic, refrigeration, compressor, machine, textile machine, industrial, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable, open gear, and chain lubricants, as well as release agents.

