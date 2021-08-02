Fulcrum Equity Management Acquires Shares of 92,769 iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 92,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,779,000. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Fulcrum Equity Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Fulcrum Equity Management owned about 0.10% of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,992,000. PFG Advisors purchased a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $457,000. High Falls Advisors Inc purchased a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $2,084,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $518,000. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $3,270,000.

Get iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of FALN stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $30.09. The company had a trading volume of 2,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,143,134. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $26.92 and a twelve month high of $30.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.84.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FALN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.