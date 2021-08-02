Fulcrum Equity Management Boosts Holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO)

Fulcrum Equity Management lifted its position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 80,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the quarter. ProShares Ultra S&P500 accounts for approximately 3.6% of Fulcrum Equity Management’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Fulcrum Equity Management owned approximately 0.22% of ProShares Ultra S&P500 worth $9,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SSO. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 265.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the 4th quarter worth about $590,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the 4th quarter worth about $417,000. Finally, Rollins Financial bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the 4th quarter worth about $402,000.

NYSEARCA SSO traded up $0.99 on Monday, hitting $125.90. 74,669 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,984,201. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.95. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a 1-year low of $67.07 and a 1-year high of $126.77.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

