Fulcrum Equity Management Grows Stake in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Micro-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:DWMC)

Fulcrum Equity Management lifted its holdings in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Micro-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:DWMC) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,856 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,552 shares during the quarter. AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Micro-Cap ETF comprises 1.1% of Fulcrum Equity Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Fulcrum Equity Management owned about 31.85% of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Micro-Cap ETF worth $2,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Micro-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $658,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Micro-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $418,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Micro-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000.

Shares of DWMC stock traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $36.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,971. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.96. AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Micro-Cap ETF has a one year low of $20.73 and a one year high of $41.61.

