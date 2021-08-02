Fulcrum Equity Management Increases Stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB)

Fulcrum Equity Management grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB) by 79.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,092 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,120 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF makes up about 1.9% of Fulcrum Equity Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Fulcrum Equity Management owned 0.27% of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF worth $5,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 2,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 1,214.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 655.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF alerts:

SPHB traded up $1.58 on Monday, hitting $74.36. 4,608 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 840,280. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF has a 12 month low of $39.26 and a 12 month high of $78.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.83.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.