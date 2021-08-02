Fulcrum Equity Management Invests $2.74 Million in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM)

Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 50,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,738,000. Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Fulcrum Equity Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Fulcrum Equity Management owned approximately 0.32% of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $112,000.

NYSEARCA:FCOM traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $54.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 478 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,680. Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.05 and a fifty-two week high of $56.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.89.

