Fulcrum Equity Management Invests $3.09 Million in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 42,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,085,000. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF comprises about 1.2% of Fulcrum Equity Management’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Fulcrum Equity Management owned approximately 0.17% of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XHB. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 1,015.8% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 109.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:XHB traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $75.96. The stock had a trading volume of 34,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,212,887. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $72.96. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 52 week low of $48.74 and a 52 week high of $80.82.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

