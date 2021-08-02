Fulcrum Equity Management Makes New Investment in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:SYLD)

Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:SYLD) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 45,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,936,000. Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF comprises 1.1% of Fulcrum Equity Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Fulcrum Equity Management owned approximately 0.91% of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $93,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $143,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $237,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SYLD traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $62.90. The stock had a trading volume of 3,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,374. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.64. Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $32.76 and a twelve month high of $68.25.

