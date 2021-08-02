Fulcrum Equity Management Purchases 13,733 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ)

Fulcrum Equity Management grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ) by 125.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,712 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,733 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF makes up about 1.1% of Fulcrum Equity Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Fulcrum Equity Management owned 0.43% of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF worth $2,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $911,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $746,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,086,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000.

Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF stock traded down $0.69 during trading on Monday, hitting $115.79. 643 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,093. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.97. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF has a 52 week low of $57.33 and a 52 week high of $126.29.

Read More: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.