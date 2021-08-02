Fulcrum Equity Management Purchases New Holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF (NASDAQ:PSCD)

Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF (NASDAQ:PSCD) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 26,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,151,000. Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Fulcrum Equity Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Fulcrum Equity Management owned about 3.12% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $264,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1,598.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 3,644 shares during the period.

Shares of PSCD stock traded up $2.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $114.88. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,893. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $115.75. Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 52-week low of $58.86 and a 52-week high of $126.08.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.089 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This is a positive change from Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Consumer Discretionary Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States consumer discretionary companies that are principally engaged in the businesses of providing consumer goods and services that are cyclical in nature, including, but not limited to, household durables, leisure products and services, computers and electronics, automobiles and auto components, hotel and restaurant services, and television and other entertainment goods and services.

