Fulcrum Equity Management Purchases Shares of 36,991 iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 36,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,561,000. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF makes up about 1.0% of Fulcrum Equity Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 1,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 234.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ITB stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $71.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,868,444 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.09. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 52-week low of $31.19 and a 52-week high of $46.56.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

