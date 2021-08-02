Fulcrum Equity Management Raises Stock Holdings in Invesco Dynamic Media ETF (NYSEARCA:PBS)

Fulcrum Equity Management grew its stake in Invesco Dynamic Media ETF (NYSEARCA:PBS) by 650.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,216 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,390 shares during the quarter. Invesco Dynamic Media ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Fulcrum Equity Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Fulcrum Equity Management owned approximately 2.25% of Invesco Dynamic Media ETF worth $2,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Dynamic Media ETF in the first quarter valued at about $3,516,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Media ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,603,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Media ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $859,000. Private Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Media ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $280,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Media ETF in the 1st quarter worth $314,000.

Shares of Invesco Dynamic Media ETF stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $53.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,993. Invesco Dynamic Media ETF has a 1-year low of $34.09 and a 1-year high of $58.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.13.

PowerShares Dynamic Media Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Media Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

