Fulcrum Equity Management Sells 4,283 Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Fulcrum Equity Management decreased its stake in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 22.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,283 shares during the period. Fulcrum Equity Management’s holdings in Entegris were worth $1,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Entegris during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Entegris in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Entegris in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Entegris in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Entegris in the first quarter worth approximately $75,000. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Entegris news, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 2,000 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.41, for a total value of $238,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,812,105.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Corey Rucci sold 9,189 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,102,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,264,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,756 shares of company stock valued at $1,635,447 over the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ENTG shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Entegris in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Entegris from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Entegris in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Entegris from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Entegris presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.20.

Shares of ENTG stock traded up $1.68 on Monday, hitting $122.32. 3,001 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 877,704. The stock has a market cap of $16.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.65 and a beta of 1.23. Entegris, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.51 and a 52 week high of $126.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $117.21. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $571.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.97 million. Entegris had a net margin of 16.29% and a return on equity of 28.50%. Entegris’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 27th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. Entegris’s payout ratio is 12.60%.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

