Fulcrum Equity Management Sells 794 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Fulcrum Equity Management lessened its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 18.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 794 shares during the period. Fulcrum Equity Management’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $2,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 7.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,348,000 after buying an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,070,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 119,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,860,000 after buying an additional 13,586 shares in the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $505,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 179.6% in the first quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 4,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after buying an additional 2,593 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDXX traded down $4.00 during trading on Monday, hitting $674.53. 6,377 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 407,079. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $621.69. The firm has a market cap of $57.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $347.54 and a 1-year high of $706.95.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.33. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 115.28%. The company had revenue of $826.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $616.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. IDEXX Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $565.25.

In related news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $541.02, for a total value of $277,002.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 653,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $353,666,397.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.50, for a total transaction of $1,075,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 42,004 shares of company stock worth $23,130,605. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

