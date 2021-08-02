Fulcrum Equity Management Takes Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 44,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,730,000. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF accounts for 1.0% of Fulcrum Equity Management’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harvest Investment Services LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 37,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. West Coast Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 37,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,197,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $63.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,310,379. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $51.51 and a 1-year high of $63.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.57.

