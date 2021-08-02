Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) Stock Price Down 2.4%

Shares of Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) fell 2.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $89.99 and last traded at $89.99. Approximately 331 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,401,756 shares. The stock had previously closed at $92.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Fulgent Genetics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.80.

The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.92.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $6.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $359.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.46 million. Fulgent Genetics had a return on equity of 101.08% and a net margin of 53.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4536.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fulgent Genetics news, COO Jian Xie sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.48, for a total transaction of $74,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 341,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,400,733.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul Kim sold 1,155 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.71, for a total value of $81,670.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 171,796 shares in the company, valued at $12,147,695.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,781 shares of company stock worth $1,292,466. Corporate insiders own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 40,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,715,000 after purchasing an additional 10,858 shares during the period. Brave Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Fulgent Genetics during the second quarter worth about $231,000. Aperimus Capital LLC acquired a new position in Fulgent Genetics during the second quarter worth about $719,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 59.2% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.63% of the company’s stock.

Fulgent Genetics Company Profile (NASDAQ:FLGT)

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides COVID-19 testing and genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, adaptive learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.

