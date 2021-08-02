Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.32.

A number of research firms recently commented on FNKO. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Funko from $15.30 to $16.90 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Funko from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Bank of America raised shares of Funko from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Funko from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Funko from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th.

Get Funko alerts:

In other news, insider Tracy D. Daw sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total value of $737,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kenneth R. Brotman sold 212,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.06, for a total transaction of $4,689,779.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,338,406 shares of company stock valued at $30,376,456. Company insiders own 14.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Funko during the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Funko in the second quarter worth $460,000. Parcion Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Funko by 2.1% in the second quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 510,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,868,000 after acquiring an additional 10,635 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Funko in the second quarter worth $4,175,000. Finally, No Street GP LP acquired a new stake in shares of Funko in the first quarter worth $11,635,000. 61.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FNKO opened at $18.66 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $933.78 million, a P/E ratio of 49.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Funko has a fifty-two week low of $5.34 and a fifty-two week high of $27.20.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $189.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.52 million. Funko had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The company’s revenue was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Funko will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Funko Company Profile

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; plush products; accessories; apparels, such as t-shirts and hats; homewares, including drinkware, party lights and other home accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; and bags, purses and wallets, and board games.

Further Reading: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Funko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Funko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.