Furucombo Market Cap Reaches $1.51 Million (COMBO)

Furucombo (CURRENCY:COMBO) traded 9.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. One Furucombo coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.33 or 0.00000833 BTC on major exchanges. Furucombo has a total market cap of $1.51 million and $1.71 million worth of Furucombo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Furucombo has traded up 26.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002513 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001887 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.54 or 0.00046570 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.20 or 0.00103496 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.36 or 0.00139070 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,704.24 or 0.99737313 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002598 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $334.72 or 0.00840822 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Furucombo

Furucombo’s genesis date was December 29th, 2020. Furucombo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,542,188 coins. Furucombo’s official Twitter account is @furucombo

According to CryptoCompare, “Furucombo is a tool built for end-users to optimize their DeFi strategy simply by drag and drop. It visualizes complex DeFi protocols into cubes. Users setup inputs/outputs and the order of the cubes (a “combo”), then Furucombo bundles all the cubes into one transaction and sends out. “

Buying and Selling Furucombo

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Furucombo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Furucombo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Furucombo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

