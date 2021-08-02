FutureFuel (FF) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 9th.

FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The energy company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. FutureFuel had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 1.86%. The company had revenue of $41.52 million for the quarter.

FutureFuel stock opened at $8.50 on Monday. FutureFuel has a 12-month low of $8.35 and a 12-month high of $17.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.63. The firm has a market cap of $371.82 million, a P/E ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 0.86.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.63%.

Several research firms have weighed in on FF. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of FutureFuel from $1.10 to $1.20 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of FutureFuel from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

In related news, Director Donald C. Bedell purchased 10,000 shares of FutureFuel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.66 per share, for a total transaction of $96,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 41.37% of the company’s stock.

FutureFuel Company Profile

FutureFuel Corp., through its subsidiary, FutureFuel Chemical Company, manufactures and sells diversified chemical, bio-based fuel, and bio-based specialty chemical products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Chemicals and Biofuels. The Chemicals segment provides various custom chemicals that are used in the agricultural chemical, coatings, chemical intermediates, industrial and consumer cleaning, oil and gas, and specialty polymers industries; and performance chemicals, such as polymer modifiers, glycerin products, and various specialty chemicals and solvents.

