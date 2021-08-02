FuzeX (FXT) Tops One Day Volume of $136.00

FuzeX (CURRENCY:FXT) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 2nd. One FuzeX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, FuzeX has traded up 19.6% against the US dollar. FuzeX has a total market cap of $588,202.89 and $136.00 worth of FuzeX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002568 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.65 or 0.00060714 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002665 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00014742 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002570 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $315.31 or 0.00809490 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.08 or 0.00095191 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.82 or 0.00040618 BTC.

FuzeX Coin Profile

FuzeX is a coin. FuzeX’s total supply is 1,087,156,610 coins and its circulating supply is 915,627,153 coins. The official website for FuzeX is fuzex.co . FuzeX’s official Twitter account is @fuzex_co and its Facebook page is accessible here . FuzeX’s official message board is medium.com/fuzex

According to CryptoCompare, “FuzeX is an Ethereum-based ecosystem that allows users to convert fiat into cryptocurrencies in real time. With FuzeX card, you can bridge the gap between your online funds and the ones in your pocket. Token holders are able to purchase FuzeX Cards and are also entitled to cheaper annual fees. “

FuzeX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FuzeX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FuzeX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FuzeX using one of the exchanges listed above.

