FW Thorpe (LON:TFW) Trading 0.5% Higher

FW Thorpe Plc (LON:TFW)’s stock price traded up 0.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 438.64 ($5.73) and last traded at GBX 427.96 ($5.59). 17,232 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 14% from the average session volume of 15,116 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 426 ($5.57).

The company has a market capitalization of £499.26 million and a P/E ratio of 37.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 429.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

FW Thorpe Company Profile (LON:TFW)

FW Thorpe Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies professional lighting equipment in the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Europe, and internationally. The company offers professional lighting and control systems, including recessed, surface, and suspended luminaires; emergency lighting systems; hazardous area lighting; high and low bay luminaires; lighting controls; and exterior lighting products for commercial, industrial, education, healthcare, manufacturing, retail, display, and hospitality markets.

