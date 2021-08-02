FY2021 Earnings Estimate for BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. Issued By Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:BJRI)

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for BJ’s Restaurants in a report issued on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.52 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.40.

Get BJ's Restaurants alerts:

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.08. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 7.88% and a negative net margin of 2.36%.

BJRI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Stephens reduced their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BJ’s Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, June 21st. Wedbush increased their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. BJ’s Restaurants has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.91.

Shares of BJRI opened at $40.58 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $943.00 million, a P/E ratio of -40.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 2.27. BJ’s Restaurants has a one year low of $19.42 and a one year high of $63.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.87.

In other news, insider Brian S. Krakower sold 4,924 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.72, for a total transaction of $254,669.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,137.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,107 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,097 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,473 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,097 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period.

BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrÃ©es, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of June 1, 2021, the company operated 212 casual dining restaurants in 29 states.

See Also: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.