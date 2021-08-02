FY2021 Earnings Estimate for CGI Inc. Issued By National Bank Financial (NYSE:GIB)

CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CGI in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 28th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Tse now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $4.22 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.57. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for CGI’s FY2022 earnings at $4.42 EPS.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.29. CGI had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 19.58%.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Societe Generale raised shares of CGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of CGI from C$124.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of CGI from C$121.00 to C$128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of CGI from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.27.

NYSE GIB opened at $90.93 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.05. CGI has a one year low of $60.58 and a one year high of $92.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.64.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in CGI during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in CGI by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 408 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of CGI by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 996 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of CGI by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,015 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Bank acquired a new position in shares of CGI in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. 51.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CGI

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

