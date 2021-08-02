FY2021 Earnings Estimate for CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) Issued By William Blair

CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) – Analysts at William Blair upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CyrusOne in a research report issued on Thursday, July 29th. William Blair analyst J. Breen now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $3.98 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.96. William Blair also issued estimates for CyrusOne’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.99 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.23 EPS.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.92). CyrusOne had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 0.05%.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays upped their price objective on CyrusOne from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist Securities lowered CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday. Truist lowered CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded CyrusOne from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on CyrusOne from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. CyrusOne presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.86.

Shares of CONE opened at $71.27 on Monday. CyrusOne has a 12-month low of $61.64 and a 12-month high of $86.77. The company has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,781.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CONE. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of CyrusOne in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CyrusOne in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CyrusOne in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee increased its position in shares of CyrusOne by 76.2% in the 1st quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of CyrusOne by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter.

In other CyrusOne news, Director David H. Ferdman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total transaction of $398,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 76,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,104,913.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David H. Ferdman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total value of $731,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,973,867.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is an increase from CyrusOne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.31%.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

