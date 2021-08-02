FY2021 Earnings Estimate for DexCom, Inc. Issued By Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:DXCM)

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) – Oppenheimer raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of DexCom in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Lichtman now anticipates that the medical device company will earn $2.49 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.30. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $525.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for DexCom’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.86 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.47 EPS.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical device company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.33. DexCom had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 24.45%.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on DXCM. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of DexCom from $485.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $455.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of DexCom from $480.00 to $488.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of DexCom from $540.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of DexCom from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DexCom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $493.75.

Shares of DXCM opened at $515.51 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.19 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 5.22, a current ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. DexCom has a 1-year low of $305.63 and a 1-year high of $524.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $419.20.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of DexCom by 21.1% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 138 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 58.5% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 65 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 8.0% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 349 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 31.3% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 2.0% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. 93.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Patrick Michael Murphy sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $458.79, for a total transaction of $229,395.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sumi Shrishrimal sold 1,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.79, for a total transaction of $518,348.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 62,068 shares of company stock worth $25,123,378. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

