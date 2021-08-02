FY2021 Earnings Estimate for First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN) Issued By National Bank Financial

First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of First National Financial in a report released on Wednesday, July 28th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now expects that the company will earn $3.82 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.21. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for First National Financial’s FY2022 earnings at $4.24 EPS.

FN has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of First National Financial from C$57.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of First National Financial from C$52.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of First National Financial from C$52.00 to C$50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of First National Financial from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of First National Financial from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. First National Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$52.33.

Shares of FN opened at C$46.11 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.41. First National Financial has a twelve month low of C$31.36 and a twelve month high of C$53.25. The company has a current ratio of 11.22, a quick ratio of 10.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,541.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$49.87.

First National Financial (TSE:FN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.03 by C($0.17). The business had revenue of C$365.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$191.90 million.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.196 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $2.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. First National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.76%.

First National Financial Company Profile

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services residential and commercial mortgages in Canada. The company offers single family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages. It provides its services online. First National Financial Corporation founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

