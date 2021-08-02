FY2021 Earnings Estimate for STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of STMicroelectronics in a report released on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Lipacis now expects that the semiconductor producer will post earnings per share of $1.93 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.65. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for STMicroelectronics’ FY2022 earnings at $2.27 EPS.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.06. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 19.30% and a net margin of 13.44%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.10 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on STM. Cowen increased their price target on STMicroelectronics from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. raised STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. STMicroelectronics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.29.

NYSE STM opened at $41.27 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $37.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.60. STMicroelectronics has a 12 month low of $26.90 and a 12 month high of $43.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. This is an increase from STMicroelectronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.53%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,594,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 243.3% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,456,224 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $55,817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032,097 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,835,694 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $68,728,000 after acquiring an additional 797,026 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 510,768.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 745,868 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $28,590,000 after acquiring an additional 745,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,630,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

