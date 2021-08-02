FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) Issued By William Blair

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) – Investment analysts at William Blair lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 29th. William Blair analyst N. Heymann now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings of $4.35 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.25. William Blair also issued estimates for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.26 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.15 EPS.

WAB has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.20.

Shares of WAB opened at $84.87 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $81.76. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $55.83 and a fifty-two week high of $86.81. The stock has a market cap of $16.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.08. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 5.86%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.66%.

In related news, Director Erwan Faiveley sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.05, for a total value of $131,280.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $645,241.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO John A. Mastalerz, Jr. sold 3,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.53, for a total value of $256,090.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,520 shares in the company, valued at $1,693,515.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,852 shares of company stock worth $1,140,974 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 1.8% during the first quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,236 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 21.5% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 1.5% during the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 130,264 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the first quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 25.5% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 8,220,976 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $650,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669,278 shares in the last quarter. 86.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of equipment, systems, and value-added services for the rail industry. It operates through the following segments: Freight and Transit. The Freight segment involves in the manufacture and offers services components for new and existing locomotives and freight cars; supplies rail control and infrastructure products such as electronics, positive train control equipment, and signal design and engineering services; overhauls locomotives; and provides heat exchangers and cooling systems for rail and other industrial markets.

