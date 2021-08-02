FY2021 Earnings Estimate for XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Issued By KeyCorp

XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) – Analysts at KeyCorp upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for XPO Logistics in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $6.60 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $6.40. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for XPO Logistics’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.69 EPS.

Get XPO Logistics alerts:

XPO has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on XPO Logistics from $136.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays upped their target price on XPO Logistics from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on XPO Logistics from $159.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $177.00 target price on shares of XPO Logistics in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on XPO Logistics from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.96.

Shares of NYSE XPO opened at $138.69 on Monday. XPO Logistics has a 12 month low of $72.21 and a 12 month high of $153.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $143.60.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.15. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 2.62%.

In other news, CAO Lance A. Robinson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total transaction of $1,515,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 65,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,873,891.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 2,875,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.86, for a total value of $384,847,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,232,150 shares of company stock worth $436,297,148. Insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in XPO Logistics by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 110,316 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,600,000 after purchasing an additional 6,474 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in XPO Logistics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,134,000. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in XPO Logistics by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC now owns 21,168 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after purchasing an additional 4,195 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in XPO Logistics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,610,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in XPO Logistics by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 94,604 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,665,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.29% of the company’s stock.

XPO Logistics Company Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services through a network of tractors, trailers, professional drivers, and terminals; and truck brokerage services.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.