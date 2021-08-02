FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Yum! Brands, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:YUM)

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) – Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Yum! Brands in a report issued on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Barish now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $4.52 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.17. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Yum! Brands’ Q1 2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.29 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.75 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.45 EPS.

YUM has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.15.

YUM opened at $131.39 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $39.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.14, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.09. Yum! Brands has a fifty-two week low of $88.08 and a fifty-two week high of $132.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.75.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.21. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 21.21% and a negative return on equity of 16.99%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS.

Yum! Brands announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, May 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to purchase up to 5.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.25%.

In other Yum! Brands news, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 10,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.16, for a total value of $1,302,294.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,951,638.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 2,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.49, for a total transaction of $290,688.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,335 shares of company stock valued at $2,687,364. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,805 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 2,802.6% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,412 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 4,260 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 34,931 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,018,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,567 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. 77.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, the Taco Bell Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

