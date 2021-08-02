FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) – Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for Commerce Bancshares in a report released on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $4.30 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Commerce Bancshares’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.35 EPS.

CBSH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Commerce Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, June 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.20.

Shares of Commerce Bancshares stock opened at $70.73 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 0.96. Commerce Bancshares has a 12 month low of $50.50 and a 12 month high of $83.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.34.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.36. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 39.73%. The business had revenue of $347.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.54 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 7.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,064,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $771,059,000 after purchasing an additional 663,915 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,477,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,155,000 after purchasing an additional 43,858 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,464,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,227,000 after purchasing an additional 59,000 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $69,621,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,040,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,391,000 after purchasing an additional 47,018 shares in the last quarter. 66.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.08%.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

